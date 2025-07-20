Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
African Union Lauds Peace Deal to End Hostilities in DRC

2025-07-20 02:55:24
(MENAFN) African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has applauded the recent signing of a crucial declaration of principles between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) government and the March 23 Movement (M23) on Saturday in Doha, Qatar, aimed at ending hostilities in eastern DRC.

In a statement released the same day, Youssouf described the agreement as a "major milestone in the ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace, security, and stability in eastern DRC and the wider Great Lakes region."

He expressed deep gratitude for the essential role played by all involved parties, including regional mediators from the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community, emphasizing that the declaration renews hope for strengthened regional collaboration and enduring peace.

The AUC Chairperson also praised the commitment to dialogue, compromise, and political determination shown by the governments of both the DRC and Rwanda.

Reaffirming the African Union’s dedication, the statement stressed that the organization is fully committed to collaborating with all parties to ensure the declaration’s effective execution and to promote lasting peace, security, and development across the DRC and the broader region.

