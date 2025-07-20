403
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Oil Refinery in Iran
(MENAFN) A significant fire broke out on Saturday at the Abadan oil refinery located in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan province, according to an Iranian news outlet.
Nine firefighting teams rushed to the scene to battle the blaze, which originated in unit No. 70 of the refinery, Alireza Ahmadian, managing director of Abadan County’s fire department, told the news outlet.
The fire sent thick black smoke billowing over sections of Abadan city, the report stated.
The Abadan Oil Refining Company confirmed that the fire is now under control and assured that refinery operations continue without disruption.
Meanwhile, the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company has not yet identified the cause of the fire. The findings will be revealed once the investigation is completed, reported a news agency.
Recognized as one of Iran’s oldest and largest oil refineries, Abadan refinery holds a significant place in the country’s energy sector, as noted by the news outlet.
