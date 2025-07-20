Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Syria Is Not Platform For Separatist Agendas, Says President Ahmad Al-Sharaa

Syria Is Not Platform For Separatist Agendas, Says President Ahmad Al-Sharaa


2025-07-20 01:06:25
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Syria will not serve as a platform for separatist projects, President Ahmad al-Sharaa stated in response to recent developments in the country's southern Sweida provinc, Azernews reports, citing Syrian media.

The President emphasized that it is unjust to judge the entire Druze community based on the actions of a few individuals. He underlined that the majority of Sweida's residents continue to support the state, noting that only a small group has engaged in protests.

Expressing appreciation for U.S. support for Syria's territorial integrity, al-Sharaa reiterated:“Syria is not a platform for separatist agendas.”

He also thanked local tribes for their patriotic stance and called on those supporting the official position to immediately commit to a ceasefire to restore order and unity.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also released a statement recently reaffirming its support for Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

MENAFN20072025000195011045ID1109822333

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search