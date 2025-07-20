Syria Is Not Platform For Separatist Agendas, Says President Ahmad Al-Sharaa
The President emphasized that it is unjust to judge the entire Druze community based on the actions of a few individuals. He underlined that the majority of Sweida's residents continue to support the state, noting that only a small group has engaged in protests.
Expressing appreciation for U.S. support for Syria's territorial integrity, al-Sharaa reiterated:“Syria is not a platform for separatist agendas.”
He also thanked local tribes for their patriotic stance and called on those supporting the official position to immediately commit to a ceasefire to restore order and unity.
It is worth noting that Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also released a statement recently reaffirming its support for Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
