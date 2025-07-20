Minor Earthquake Recorded In Northern Iraq's Duhok Province

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Baghdad, July 20 (Petra) -- A light earthquake struck Duhok Province in northern Iraq early Sunday, according to a statement from the country's Meteorological and Seismological Authority.The tremor, which measured 3.0 on the Richter scale, was recorded at dawn in the northern part of the province, approximately 390 kilometers from Baghdad. The authority confirmed that residents in areas near the epicenter felt the quake.As of Sunday morning, there were no confirmed reports of casualties or property damage. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and assess potential impacts.