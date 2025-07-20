Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Minor Earthquake Recorded In Northern Iraq's Duhok Province


2025-07-20 01:05:41
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Baghdad, July 20 (Petra) -- A light earthquake struck Duhok Province in northern Iraq early Sunday, according to a statement from the country's Meteorological and Seismological Authority.
The tremor, which measured 3.0 on the Richter scale, was recorded at dawn in the northern part of the province, approximately 390 kilometers from Baghdad. The authority confirmed that residents in areas near the epicenter felt the quake.
As of Sunday morning, there were no confirmed reports of casualties or property damage. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and assess potential impacts.

MENAFN20072025000117011021ID1109822326

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search