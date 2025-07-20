New JK United Edges Out Athwas India 3-2 In Kashmir Super League

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- New JK United FC defeated Athwas India XI 3-2 in an extra time thriller on Saturday at TRC Ground here.

This was the 10th game of Khyber Cements Kashmir Super League 2025, powered by Athwas Hyundai and J&K Sports Council, and featured an electrifying clash that kept the crowd on the edge of their seats.

Furqan Nabi put the New JK United ahead in the 43rd minute, and they held that lead at the start of the second half. Aqib Amin then made it 2-0 in minute 70.

Going 2-0 down, Athwas India was shocked into a comeback. The team scored two quick goals to bring parity. Sheikh Talib pulled one back in the 75th minute, while Ahteeb Ahmad made it 2-2 in the 87th.

Facing disappointment, New JK United rose to the occasion deep into added time with Afreen Parray scoring the winner. He was awarded Khyber Game Changer Award for match winning goal.

Khyber Player of the Match went to Furqan, while Athwas Golden Moment Award was won by Aqib. Azim Parvez won the Events Emporio X Factor Excellence Award.

In the post-match felicitation ceremony, Showkat Khanyari, Arshed Ahmad from Aqua Group, Aijaz Amin from Athwas Hyundai, and Imran Malik from Khyber Cements presented the awards and commended the teams for an outstanding performance.

In Sunday's game, Aqua Kashmir Avengers FC will take on ARCO United FC at 7:00 PM.

