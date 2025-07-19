Jiu-Jitsu, Football: How Brazilian Expats In UAE Are Shaping Country's Cultural Landscape

A vibrant community of over 12,000 Brazilians is quietly reshaping the cultural landscape of the UAE, building bridges between two nations separated by oceans yet bound by shared values of "warmth, family, and (a deep sense of) community".

What began with the arrival of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu coache has since evolved into a diverse and thriving expatriate population spanning fields such as engineering, medicine, fashion design, and the arts. This evolution, according to Brazilian Ambassador Sidney Leon Romero, reflects a deeper cultural affinity that makes the UAE feel like 'Latin America' to his countrymen.

"We don't feel like foreigners here. We feel embraced - and this is very rare," Romero told Khaleej Times. "The way we are embraced by the UAE is very special. It feels like Latin America."

The ambassador estimates 1,500 Brazilians work directly in jiu-jitsu as coaches, contributing to regular championships and teaching the sport across the UAE. The martial art has found particular resonance with the UAE's royal family, with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed's daughter practising the sport.

"We feel very proud because Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is the martial art that is adopted here. It's respected - and that brings us a lot closer to each other,” Romero noted.

Cultural connection

Beyond the sporting arena, Brazilians in the UAE have found long-term success in high-skilled, technical professions . Many have lived in the Emirates for over a decade, drawn not only by opportunity but also by the lifestyle. For many, the safety, order, and daily optimism of life in the UAE are reminiscent of home - or perhaps, a better version of it.

"It's very safe here. It's a very predictable country, and it brings a lot of confidence and positivity to our routine life. You open the newspapers, and you see good news every day," said Romero.

Romero also highlights striking cultural parallels between Emirati society and Brazil's northeastern region. Both cultures evolved under arid climates and share nomadic roots. This has resulted in surprising linguistic overlaps: Brazilian Portuguese retains several Arabic-derived words such as algirda, matula, and algebra.

"Both societies are family-oriented, warm, and emotionally expressive," he said, explaining: "There are strong community ties, respect for traditions, and emotional connections that are shared traits."

These shared values have helped fuel a blossoming of cultural and artistic exchange. A group of 10 Brazilian women in Dubai regularly writes poetry, fiction, and short stories. Meanwhile, Brazilian actress and influencer Sabrina Petrovsky, who boasts 1.5 million followers, has become what the ambassador calls "the best promoter of the UAE in Brazil today".

Brazilian footballers have also contributed to the UAE's sporting landscape, with several playing for Al Ain FC, helping the club qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup.

“We have a bunch of players playing in the UAE, but Al Ain is my team here. It represents the country. It's traditional. I'm proud Brazilians played a role in that," Romero said.

The Brazilian Embassy is currently working on a project in the cultural field and plans to expand its efforts. "There is real demand for more cultural exchange," Romer noted. "This people-to-people diplomacy is very important. It opens doors for economic sectors, science, and technology, but starts with people and their demands."