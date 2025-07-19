Gaza Hunger Deaths Rise To 620, Including 69 Children, As Aid Blockade Persists

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN/

The number of children who have died from malnutrition in the Gaza Strip has risen to 69, according to medical sources, as the total death toll from hunger and lack of medicine climbs to 620.

A grim statistical report released by Gaza's Government Media Office paints a harrowing picture of the humanitarian catastrophe gripping the besieged enclave under Israel's complete blockade and the absence of effective international intervention.

The report marks 139 consecutive days since all Gaza crossings were sealed off by Israel, cutting off the flow of essential aid. According to the statement, 76,450 humanitarian aid and fuel trucks have been denied entry during this period.

In a stark illustration of the deepening crisis, the report also said that 42 community kitchens and 57 food distribution centres have been directly targeted by Israeli strikes, as part of what officials described as a“starvation policy.” Aid convoys and humanitarian shipments have also come under attack, the office noted.

The Government Media Office said 877 Palestinians have been killed in what it called“death traps” at US-Israeli aid distribution points, with 5,666 others injured and 42 still missing.

The report warned that 650,000 children in Gaza are at risk of death due to hunger and malnutrition.

Additionally, 12,500 cancer patients are facing imminent risk of death due to the lack of food and critical medical care. The crisis is also severely impacting pregnant women, with 60,000 expectant mothers exposed to life-threatening conditions due to the collapse of healthcare services and severe food shortages.