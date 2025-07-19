Bitcoin Mining Goes Mobile: Pfmcrypto Launches App-Based Cloud Contracts With Daily BTC Rewards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) No Hardware, No Setup-Just Tap and Earn Bitcoin from Your Phone with AI-Optimized, Multi-Asset Mining.

New York, NY, July 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin continues to shape the future of digital finance, PFMCrypto is breaking new ground with the launch of mobile-first BTC cloud mining contracts. Now available on both web and mobile platforms, these short-term, flexible contracts empower users to mine Bitcoin from anywhere-no mining rigs, no technical know-how, and no complex setup required.

For the first time, everyday users can engage directly with the Bitcoin economy through a fully integrated, app-based cloud mining experience.

BTC Cloud Mining Is Here-Simple, Smart, and Mobile-Ready

Long celebrated as the world's first decentralized cryptocurrency, Bitcoin enters a new chapter with PFMCrypto's user-friendly mobile mining service. Users can mine BTC directly or allow the platform's smart AI engine to automatically allocate mining power toward the most profitable digital assets-like ETH, XRP, DOGE, USDC, and more.

Earnings are distributed daily in your chosen cryptocurrency, offering consistent returns regardless of market volatility. Whether you're a beginner or seasoned investor, PFMCrypto makes crypto mining simple, efficient, and accessible on the go.

Key Features of PFMCrypto's BTC Cloud Mining Contracts:

- Full BTC Integration – Deposit, mine, and withdraw Bitcoin seamlessly within the app or web platform.

- Multi-Coin Mining Support – Receive payouts in BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, USDC, USDT, SOL, LTC, or BCH.

- AI Revenue Optimization – Intelligent algorithms maximize profitability by dynamically adjusting mining strategies.

- 100% Remote Access – No mining hardware needed-mine directly from your phone or browser.

- Capital Protection – Receive full principal back at contract maturity to minimize risk while growing your crypto holdings.

Mining Contracts for Every Budget and Strategy:

PFMCrypto offers a variety of BTC-based cloud contracts designed for flexibility, affordability, and predictable returns:

$10 Contract – 1 Day – Earn $0.66 (Free with sign-up bonus)

$100 Contract – 2 Days – Earn $3.00/day + $2 reward

$500 Contract – 5 Days – Earn $6.15/day

$5,000 Contract – 30 Days – Earn $78.50/day

$20,000 Contract – 45 Days – Earn $380.00/day

From first-time miners to long-term investors, PFMCrypto delivers transparent, low-risk mining contracts with consistent daily earnings in BTC.

Why PFMCrypto's BTC Mining Stands Out?

- Truly Accessible – No hardware, no hassle-just log in, choose a plan, and start mining.

- BTC-Native Ecosystem – Mine and withdraw BTC within one secure, streamlined platform.

- Smart AI Allocation – Let the system auto-optimize your earnings across top-performing coins.

- Diversified Earning Options – Mine BTC or receive payouts in a variety of crypto assets.

- Global Remote Access – Mine securely from anywhere in the world using your phone or browser.

Get Started in 3 Easy Steps:

1. Sign Up – Create your free account and get a $10 welcome bonus.

2. Choose a Contract – Select a mining plan ranging from 1 to 60 days.

3. Start Earning – Track your rewards in real time and withdraw daily in BTC or your preferred crypto.

BTC Mining for a Mobile-First Future:

Since 2018, PFMCrypto has empowered millions of users worldwide to earn passive crypto income through secure, cloud-based mining solutions. With the launch of mobile BTC mining, the platform combines institutional-grade infrastructure with intuitive, retail-friendly design.

Now, users can earn directly in Bitcoin or diversify into other leading assets-all from the palm of their hand, through a fully remote and secure environment.

“Bitcoin has always been secure, decentralized, and globally trusted,” said a PFMCrypto spokesperson.“Now, it's also mobile-ready, mineable, and profitable. We've removed the technical barriers so anyone can take part in Bitcoin's future.”

Markets may fluctuate-but your daily mining income doesn't have to.



