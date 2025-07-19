Army Downs 310 Drug-Laden Drones In 7 Months, Thwarts Border Smuggling Attempts

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 19 (Petra) – The Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army have intercepted 310 drug-carrying drones and foiled numerous smuggling attempts across the Kingdom's land and air borders over the past 197 days, according to military data, as the army continues to safeguard Jordan's territory against external threats.An investigative report by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), covering the period between January 1 and July 16, 2025, found that the armed forces downed an average of 51 drones per month nearly two each day. All were found carrying narcotics and were intercepted before reaching their targets or returning to their launch sites.Figures from the Directorate of Military Media show that in the past six months, the Jordanian military seized more than 14.1 million narcotic pills, 92.1 kilograms of illegal drugs, and over 10,600 slabs of hashish.Drug traffickers carried out 69 smuggling attempts and 69 infiltration operations, used 84 weapons, and employed increasingly sophisticated technology. But their evolving tactics failed against the vigilance of Jordan's border guards, who continue to monitor the Kingdom's frontiers around the clock.In one unconventional smuggling method, traffickers used balloons sometimes resembling children's toys equipped with remote navigation systems and carrying up to 500 grams of crystal meth. These airborne threats were also intercepted by border patrol units.The report noted that Jordan intercepts an average of 51 drones per month across its southern, southeastern, northern, and northeastern airspace. Authorities believe that had these drones not been intercepted, the quantities of drugs they carried could have posed grave harm to Jordanian citizens.Petra found that smugglers recently introduced a new method of trafficking drugs using remotely guided balloons, but these too were detected and downed by the armed forces. One balloon was found carrying crystal meth.In another incident, border personnel tracked and located a projectile launched from Syrian territory. Upon disassembly, it was found packed with narcotics and 500 grams of crystal meth highlighting the scale and complexity of threats facing Jordan.The report cited several specific incidents:On July 16, 2025, in the Eastern Military Zone, border guards in coordination with security and anti-narcotics units foiled two infiltration and drug smuggling attempts. Two groups were spotted crossing from separate locations and retreated into Syrian territory after the Jordanian forces engaged them under the rules of engagement. A large quantity of drugs was seized following a thorough search.On July 11, the Southern Military Zone intercepted two drones attempting to smuggle narcotics. Both were tracked and shot down.On July 6 and 7, the Eastern Military Zone thwarted two attempts to smuggle drugs using remotely controlled balloons. After downing the balloons and inspecting the area, authorities found they were carrying narcotics and equipped with primitive navigation devices.On June 29, the Northern Military Zone intercepted a projectile launched from Syria that was later found to contain around 500 grams of crystal meth.The Jordan Armed Forces affirmed their continued commitment to protecting the nation from any security threat along its borders and to curbing the flow of narcotics into the country. Their efforts are part of a broader strategy to safeguard public safety and preserve Jordan's national security.