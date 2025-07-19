Troller Cat Surpasses $350,000 In Contributions As Stage 14 Of Presale Launches With New Referral Rewards And Staking Benefits

NEW YORK, July 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troller Cat ($TCAT), an Ethereum-based meme coin project known for its gamified presale rollout, has officially entered Stage 14 of its ongoing token presale, themed around the viral 2009“Balloon Boy Hoax.” The latest milestone brings total contributions past $350,000 , marking significant progress in its 26-stage presale roadmap.

Each presale phase incorporates a viral or satirical reference to internet history, and Stage 14 continues that trend while introducing additional community-driven incentives. The token is now priced at $0.00009667 , reflecting a 1833.4% increase from its Stage 1 price. As the project approaches its final presale phases, Troller Cat's team has also announced updates to its staking program and referral system to further enhance user engagement and participation.









New Milestones and Tokenomics Update

Since launching the first presale stage earlier this year, Troller Cat has steadily built momentum through a structured token release model. Each of the 26 stages is uniquely themed and tied to a set price increase. The listing price at the end of the presale has been set at $0.0005309 , implying a projected return for participants who join before final stages conclude.

With over 372 billion total tokens and a 2-year liquidity lock in place, the project aims to implement a long-term deflationary token model. The deflationary mechanics will be supported by ad revenue from Troller Cat's upcoming Game Center and a token-burning protocol that gradually reduces circulating supply.

"We're not just aiming for virality; we're building a community experience that mirrors how internet culture evolves-spontaneously, with humor, but also with structure," said a spokesperson from the Troller Cat development team.

69% APY Staking Introduced During Presale

Alongside the progression to Stage 14, Troller Cat has introduced a staking program offering up to 69% APY for participants who lock their tokens during the presale period. This initiative is designed to reward early backers and encourage longer-term holding behavior ahead of the token's listing on decentralized exchanges.

Unlike traditional staking protocols that launch post-ICO, the presale staking mechanism allows users to begin earning yield prior to listing, with rewards distributed upon token launch. The mechanism is non-custodial, meaning users retain ownership of their tokens while they are locked.

Referral Program Gains Traction

Troller Cat's referral rewards program has also seen expanded adoption. Any participant who contributes $25 or more in the presale unlocks access to a personalized dashboard where they can generate a unique referral code. When shared, both the referring user and the invitee receive an additional 10% in TCAT tokens , aligning community growth with token distribution.

According to the team, this structure has encouraged organic sharing and rapid user onboarding without relying on external promotional campaigns or influencer marketing. Instead, growth is fueled directly by the community through transparent and trackable incentives.

Gamified Presale Format

The current phase,“Balloon Boy Hoax,” is one of several themed stages inspired by notable online hoaxes, pranks, and viral moments. Each new stage introduces updated visuals and minor platform tweaks while maintaining the project's overarching format. This approach aims to enhance community engagement and provide contextually rich milestones throughout the presale.

“This isn't just about memes-it's about digital culture, history, and creating a storyline that the crypto community can rally around,” the team spokesperson added.

With 12 presale stages remaining , each with an incrementally higher token price and decreasing token availability, the project expects to complete the presale within the next several weeks, depending on market participation and referral traction.

Community-Driven Approach

Troller Cat's whitepaper outlines plans for a post-launch ecosystem that includes:



A Game Center integrating ad revenue sharing with token burns

A liquidity lock mechanism to protect against early-stage volatility Governance tools to allow the community to vote on future stage themes and post-launch developments



The project has emphasized transparency and participation as core pillars of its strategy, publishing real-time presale metrics and circulating educational content to ensure users understand staking, referrals, and presale mechanics.

Token Allocation and Roadmap

The full token allocation includes:



40% allocated to presale

10% to staking rewards

15% to ecosystem growth and development

20% to marketing and partnerships 15% reserved for centralized exchange liquidity and listings



Following the completion of Stage 26, Troller Cat is expected to list on Uniswap , where it will launch at the fixed price of $0.0005309. No new tokens will be minted post-launch, aligning with the deflationary structure and capped supply approach.

Key Figures



Current Presale Stage: 14 of 26 (“Balloon Boy Hoax”)

Token Price (Stage 14): $0.00009667

Total Raised (as of July 19, 2025): Over $350,000

Projected Listing Price: $0.0005309

Maximum Token Supply: 372,000,000,000 TCAT

Liquidity Lock Duration: 2 years Staking Yield: Up to 69% APY



An example calculation provided by the project team illustrates that an investment of $35,000 at the current price would yield approximately 361,997,617 TCAT . If the token lists at its projected launch price, the value of that holding would be over $192,000 , not including staking rewards.

Next Steps

The team has outlined the next steps in the roadmap, which include:



Launch of the Troller Cat Game Center beta (Q4 2025)

NFT-based stage collectibles for early adopters (Q4 2025)

Expanded referral leaderboard and community reward programs Uniswap listing targeted for completion shortly after Stage 26 ends

As the project transitions through the remaining 12 stages, it aims to build on its current momentum while introducing new platform features in tandem with community feedback.









About Troller Cat

Troller Cat ($TCAT) is an Ethereum-based meme coin project combining narrative-driven tokenomics with staking, referral mechanics, and community-led growth. With a 26-stage presale format inspired by viral internet events, Troller Cat aims to deliver a uniquely structured and engaging experience for crypto users of all experience levels.

For More Information



Website:

Presale Page: buy-now/ X (formerly Twitter):











Media Contact:

Troller Cat Team

Email: ...

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Troller Cat. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at