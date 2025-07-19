Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Erdogan Discusses Syria Conflict in Call with Putin

2025-07-19 03:32:59
(MENAFN) Turkish head of state Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that the hostilities arising after Syrian troops pulled out of Suwayda represent a danger to the broader region.

During a phone discussion, both presidents addressed mutual relations along with broader regional and international matters, according to a post from Türkiye's Communications Directorate on X.

Erdogan affirmed that Türkiye seeks to maintain calm and safety in Syria and assist in the nation's restoration, underlining that “it is important that Israel does not violate Syria's sovereignty.”

Highlighting the significance of launching the third phase of talks between Russia and Ukraine, Erdogan added that Türkiye remains prepared to host further peace negotiations in Istanbul once both sides determine suitable dates.

In turn, Putin expressed appreciation for Erdogan's willingness to facilitate discussions through the Istanbul platform and restated Russia’s dedication to achieving a “political and diplomatic resolution,” as per a statement by the Kremlin.

Additionally, Putin touched on recent developments in bilateral commerce, commending the outcomes of the Russian-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation held on June 27.

