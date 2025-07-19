403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NATO Denounces Russia’s Cyber Operations
(MENAFN) On Friday, NATO issued a stern denunciation of Russia’s "malicious cyber activities," labeling them a danger to the safety of its member nations and a method of causing instability, especially during Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine.
“We strongly condemn Russia’s malicious cyber activities, which constitute a threat to Allied security,” NATO declared in an official message.
The declaration showed unity with Estonia, France, the UK, and the US, all of whom recently linked cyber intrusions targeting various NATO member states and Ukraine to Russia’s military intelligence agency, known as the GRU.
It also pointed out that earlier in 2024, Germany and the Czech Republic had blamed APT 28—an entity backed by the GRU—for orchestrating harmful cyber efforts.
NATO voiced alarm that the same organization had aimed at government institutions and essential infrastructure within the alliance, notably in Romania.
“These attributions and the continuous targeting of our critical infrastructure... illustrate the extent to which cyber and wider hybrid threats have become important tools in Russia’s ongoing campaign to destabilise NATO Allies and in Russia’s brutal and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine,” the message continued.
The alliance called on Moscow to cease its "destabilising cyber and hybrid activities," and accused Russia of flouting the United Nations-approved rules of responsible conduct in cyberspace.
“We strongly condemn Russia’s malicious cyber activities, which constitute a threat to Allied security,” NATO declared in an official message.
The declaration showed unity with Estonia, France, the UK, and the US, all of whom recently linked cyber intrusions targeting various NATO member states and Ukraine to Russia’s military intelligence agency, known as the GRU.
It also pointed out that earlier in 2024, Germany and the Czech Republic had blamed APT 28—an entity backed by the GRU—for orchestrating harmful cyber efforts.
NATO voiced alarm that the same organization had aimed at government institutions and essential infrastructure within the alliance, notably in Romania.
“These attributions and the continuous targeting of our critical infrastructure... illustrate the extent to which cyber and wider hybrid threats have become important tools in Russia’s ongoing campaign to destabilise NATO Allies and in Russia’s brutal and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine,” the message continued.
The alliance called on Moscow to cease its "destabilising cyber and hybrid activities," and accused Russia of flouting the United Nations-approved rules of responsible conduct in cyberspace.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment