France, Germany Reaffirm Alliance to Bolster EU Strength
(MENAFN) French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and his German colleague Johann Wadephul expressed their dedication to enhancing European unity and reiterated ongoing backing for Ukraine during a press briefing Friday in Paris.
"We share the same commitment to the Franco-German engine — a unique partnership that places us at the forefront of efforts for a united, strong, more sovereign and more resilient Europe. We believe in a European Union capable of acting, of protecting its citizens, of defending its democratic values, and of speaking with a clear voice on the international stage," stated Barrot.
He revealed that both sides had settled on a detailed strategy aimed at revitalizing bilateral ties and reinforcing the European framework.
Their collaborative priorities include fortifying security and defense systems, revamping European economic competitiveness, and synchronizing financial and social structures.
"We will continue to strengthen our own defense capabilities and support our European defense industrial and technological base," Barrot reiterated.
Wadephul backed these remarks, encouraging Europe to take proactive control of its future and ensure continental safety.
"We share the imperative of continuing determined support for Ukraine over the long term and in all areas in the face of the intolerable Russian aggression. This support includes, in particular, the continued supply of weapons to enable Ukraine to defend itself, but also the tightening of economic sanctions against Russia to dry up the resources financing its aggression," Barrot added.
