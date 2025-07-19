India's Tea Exports Rise By 2.85% In FY25: Tea Board

MENAFN - KNN India)India's tea exports witnessed a modest growth of 2.85% in the first three months of FY25, reaching 257.88 million kilograms compared to 250.74 million kilograms in the same period last year, according to data released by the Tea Board of India.

The value of tea exports also rose significantly, from Rs 5,698.09 crore to Rs 6,367.29 crore year-on-year, marking an increase of over Rs 669 crore.

The average price per kilogram of tea exported increased to Rs 246.85, up from Rs 227.19 last year.

This price hike was supported by higher demand in key international markets and a shift towards premium varieties.

Among the top buyers of Indian tea, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) led with 45.97 million kilograms, though slightly lower than last year's 48.67 million kilograms.

The UAE followed with 14.23 million kilograms, nearly stable compared to the 14.24 million kilograms exported in the same period last year. Iraq emerged as a strong buyer, increasing its import to 13.74 million kilograms from 11.31 million kilograms.

However, tea exports to Iran dropped sharply to just 0.22 million kilograms from 5.51 million kilograms last year.

This decline is attributed to ongoing geopolitical tensions and payment issues that have disrupted trade with the country.

India, the second-largest tea producer globally after China, exports tea to over 25 countries. With growing interest in Indian orthodox and specialty teas, the industry is optimistic about further export growth in the coming quarters.

The Tea Board is also focusing on diversifying markets and supporting value-added tea exports to boost competitiveness.

Industry experts believe that favourable rainfall and global demand could help India cross the 270 million kg mark in tea exports by the end of FY25.

(KNN Bureau)