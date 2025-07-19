403
Qatar's Mediation Efforts Between Government Of DRC, Congo River Alliance Reflect Its Diplomatic Role In Strengthening Pillars Of Regional, International Peace
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) affirmed that Qatar's mediation efforts between the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Congo River Alliance reflect its active and ongoing diplomatic role in strengthening the pillars of regional and international peace.
In a statement today, GCC Secretary-General, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi praised the valuable efforts made by the State of Qatar in mediating between representatives of the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and representatives of the Congo River Alliance, which resulted in a Declaration of Principles paving the way for constructive negotiations aimed at promoting peace and stability in DRC.
Albudaiwi also praised the State of Qatar's active diplomatic role and its continued efforts to strengthen the pillars of regional and international peace by supporting dialogue and understanding between the various parties. He emphasised that this initiative reflects the State of Qatar's unwavering commitment to mediation and its commitment to resolving disputes through peaceful means and dialogue, in accordance with the United Nations Charter and international law.
