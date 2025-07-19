Saudi Arabia Commends Qatar's Role In Facilitating Declaration Of Principles Between DRC, March 23

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised Saturday the diplomatic efforts and constructive role played by the State of Qatar in reaching a Declaration of Principles between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Congo River Alliance/ March 23 Movement, which was signed in Doha.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry expressed the Kingdom's welcome of the signing of the declaration, and its hope that it will contribute to improving humanitarian and economic conditions in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and benefit security and peace at both the regional and international levels.

The State of Qatar hosted in Doha today the signing ceremony of the Declaration of Principles between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Congo River Alliance/March 23 Movement, in a step considered a significant development in efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the eastern region of the Congo.

The signing of the declaration is the result of diplomatic efforts made by the State of Qatar over the past months, during which it worked to create a conducive environment for constructive dialogue between both parties, in preparation for reaching a peaceful solution to the protracted conflict in the region.