Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Postponement Of Medical Examination (Part 2) For The 34 Th Police & Firefighter Training Program Of The Public Security Forces Of Macao


2025-07-19 12:01:01
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MACAU, July 19 - Due to the typhoon, the Medical Examination (Part 2) originally scheduled to be held on 20th July,2025 at 8:45a.m by the Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau of Macao for the 34 th Police & Firefighter Training Program of the Public Security Forces of Macao shall be postponed until further notice.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN19072025003118003196ID1109821461

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search