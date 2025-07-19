Postponement Of Medical Examination (Part 2) For The 34 Th Police & Firefighter Training Program Of The Public Security Forces Of Macao

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, July 19 - Due to the typhoon, the Medical Examination (Part 2) originally scheduled to be held on 20July,2025 at 8:45a.m by the Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau of Macao for the 34Police & Firefighter Training Program of the Public Security Forces of Macao shall be postponed until further notice.

