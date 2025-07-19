Qatar Hosts Signing Of Declaration Of Principles Between DRC, March 23 Movement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar hosted Saturday in Doha the signing ceremony of a Declaration of Principles between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Congo River Alliance/March 23 Movement, in a step considered a significant development in efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the eastern region of the Congo.

The signing of this declaration is the result of the diplomatic efforts made by the State of Qatar over the past months, during which it worked to create a favorable environment for constructive dialogue between both sides, in preparation for reaching a peaceful solution to the long-standing conflict in the region.

The signing ceremony was attended by official representatives of both parties, along with a high-level Qatari delegation.

The Declaration of Principles included mutual commitments between the two sides, in addition to a general framework paving the way for constructive negotiations aimed at reaching a comprehensive peace agreement.

In his speech on this occasion, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi affirmed that this development reflects the State of Qatar's belief in the importance of dialogue as a means for conflict resolution, and its keenness to support peaceful efforts aimed at ending the conflict in eastern Congo.

His Excellency also pointed to the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting political solution tracks in coordination with the African Union, in complement to the progress achieved through the signing of the peace agreement between the governments of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda in Washington on June 27.

Negotiations are set to continue in the coming phase, with active participation from regional and international parties, in order to reach a final and comprehensive agreement that reinforces security and stability in the region.