Funky Gifts Unveils State-Of-The-Art Piercing Room Following Major Renovation

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Anne, the Managing Director at Funky Gifts, expressed her excitement about the new space:“We're absolutely buzzing to open the doors to our upgraded piercing room! This isn't just a lick of paint - we've gone all-in to create a space that's fresh, modern, and totally geared towards making people feel comfortable and confident. It looks fantastic, it feels clean and calm, and it's a proper level-up from where we were before.”"Funky Gifts, the iconic independent store in the heart of Colne, has officially unveiled its newly refurbished piercing room - a significant upgrade that reaffirms its place as one of Lancashire's leading destinations for body piercing and alternative fashion.

Following a full-scale renovation over recent weeks, the new piercing suite offers clients a cleaner, more spacious, and more technologically advanced environment, reflecting the business's ongoing commitment to hygiene, professionalism, and customer comfort.

The updated facility includes hospital-grade fittings, a refreshed clinical layout, and new lighting and ventilation designed specifically for safe, efficient piercing. Funky Gifts has also expanded its jewellery display and consultation area to help customers better visualise placements and styles before committing to a piercing.

Funky Gifts has built a reputation for its wide variety of high-quality piercings, offering everything from classic ear piercings to more specialist placements such as daith, septum, navel, dermals, and intimate piercings - all performed in a clean, welcoming environment by experienced professionals.

With the new room in place, Anne says the team are ready to meet increased demand:

“We're seeing more people than ever coming in for their first body piercing - or their tenth! It's become a form of self-expression again, and people are looking for safe, stylish places to get it done. That's where we come in. Our piercers are amazing, and this new room just gives them the perfect backdrop to do what they do best.”

Funky Gifts also stocks a large and ever-changing range of body jewellery, with options to suit all tastes, sizes, and budgets - from surgical steel to titanium, gold-plated designs, and niche decorative styles.

Established for over two decades, Funky Gifts is a mainstay of Colne's high street scene, blending alternative retail with professional piercing, expert advice, and a friendly, no-pressure atmosphere. The store continues to evolve alongside its customers, bringing together modern trends with timeless quality.

To book a piercing or to view the new room in person, customers are encouraged to visit the store at 3 Dockray Street, Colne, or call 01282 861444 .