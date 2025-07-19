Border Guard Thwarts Drug-Smuggling Attempt, Shoot Down Drone

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amman, July 19 (Petra) – Southern Military Zone troops, in coordination with military security bodies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, Saturday thwarted an attempt to smuggle in drugs using a drone, according to a military source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army.
Border guard forces of the Southern Military Zone, applying the rules of engagement, monitored the drone and shot it down inside Jordanian territory, and seized a quantity of drugs that was referred to competent authorities, the source said.
It vowed the Armed Forces are working with full force and resolve to block drugs from reaching the citizens of the country and undermining national security.

