State Minister Calls For Rigor And Responsibility In Economic Discourse At Ethiopian Economics Association (EEA) Conference

State Minister of Finance, Dr. Eyob Tekalign, opened the 22nd International Conference on the Ethiopian Economy, organized by the Ethiopian Economics Association (EEA).

In his keynote address, Dr. Eyob praised the EEA for its consistent contribution to policy-relevant research over more than two decades, highlighting the Association's role as a vital platform for evidence-based economic dialogue.

In his opening speech the state minister conveyed a strong message on the importance of professionalism, analytical rigor, and responsible communication in shaping the nation's economic future.

The State Minister also outlined the progress Ethiopia has made under its ongoing macroeconomic reform program, noting significant gains in inflation control, export performance, debt sustainability, and tax revenue mobilization.

Beyond the macroeconomic achievements, Dr. Eyob shed light on a growing challenge in the public policy space: the need for clarity, integrity, and responsibility in economic analysis and communication.

“In recent months, we have witnessed how unclear communication or imprecise use of statistics, particularly around sensitive issues such as debt sustainability, can sow confusion and erode public confidence,” Dr. Eyob remarked.“In today's fast-moving information environment, rigor and clarity are not optional-they are essential.”

He emphasized the EEA's unique responsibility as a trusted and independent economic institution to uphold the highest standards of analysis and avoid sensationalism or politicized interpretations.

Dr. Eyob underscored the Ministry of Finance's readiness to deepen collaboration with the EEA and other institutions that share a commitment to informed, evidence-based policymaking.

The annual international Conference on the Ethiopian Economy brings together leading economists, academics, policymakers, and practitioners to deliberate on key economic developments and policy directions.

