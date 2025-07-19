Mukuhlani Appointed ACA Chairman, Eyes New Era For African Cricket
His appointment was confirmed at the ACA's annual general meeting in Singapore on Friday, where all 23 member associations backed his leadership.
Mukuhlani's confirmation comes at a pivotal time for African cricket, which is undergoing structural reform. The ACA has recently adopted a new memorandum of incorporation aimed at improving governance and transparency across the continent.
“We stand today at the threshold of a new era for African cricket – an era defined by stronger governance, broader opportunity and renewed ambition,” Mukuhlani said in a statement issued by Zimbabwe Cricket.“Let us continue building on the progress we have made, united by a common purpose and driven by a shared love for the game.”
Among the key initiatives on the ACA's agenda are the long-awaited launch of a continent-wide Africa T20 competition, the revival of the Afro-Asia Cup, and the integration of cricket into the 2027 Africa Games in Egypt. Cricket made its debut at the Africa Games in 2023 in Ghana, where Zimbabwe won both the men's and women's events. South Africa had sent experimental squads, while Zimbabwe fielded an emerging men's team.
Mukuhlani sees participation in multi-sport events as a strategic step toward growing the game and attracting greater financial and institutional backing.“These engagements are crucial not only for visibility but also for opening new doors of investment, policy support and continental collaboration,” he said.
A seasoned administrator, Mukuhlani has led Zimbabwe Cricket since 2015, earning re-election three times. Under his leadership, ZC has managed to reduce its debt, recover from an ICC suspension over government interference, and secure a place for the women's team in the ICC's Future Tours Programme.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment