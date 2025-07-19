Air India Express Flight Enroute From Hyderabad To Phuket Diverted Back To Base After Technical Issue

An Air India Express flight IX 110 from Hyderabad to Phuket on Saturday was diverted back to Hyderabad shortly after departure due to technical issue. Air India Express Spokesperson in its statement said, "Shortly after take-off, crew on one of our flights exercised abundant caution and elected to return to Hyderabad on account of a technical issue".

"We arranged an alternative aircraft on priority, provided refreshments to guests during the delay, and the flight has since departed. We regret the inconvenience while reiterating that safety remains the priority in every aspect of our operations", the airline spokesperson added.

IndiGo Flight En route From Delhi To Goa Diverted

Earlier on July 16, an IndiGo flight en route from Delhi to Goa was diverted to Mumbai on Wednesday after a technical snag was detected mid-air flight, 6E 6271, was scheduled to land at the Manohar International Airport in Goa but was instead rerouted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai as a precautionary measure.

According to an official statement from an IndiGo spokesperson, the aircraft landed safely in Mumbai and is currently undergoing necessary checks and maintenance.

"An alternative aircraft has been arranged for completing the journey, which will depart shortly with the customers. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation. At IndiGo, the safety and security of the customers, crew, and aircraft are of utmost importance," the spokesperson said.

All passengers on board are reported to be safe. The airline is coordinating to ensure minimal disruption to the travel plans of the affected customers.

According to a statement by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai (CSMIA) Spokesperson, an emergency was declared at the airport following the diversion of the IndiGo flight.

"Following the diversion of a Delhi-Goa flight due to a technical snag, a full emergency was declared at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai (CSMIA) at 21:35 hours on 16 July 2025. The flight landed safely at 21:52 hours. The full emergency status was withdrawn at 21:57 hours," the CSMIA Spokesperson said.

"Passengers were safely deboarded and assisted by terminal staff. While the airline coordinates alternative onward travel for the passengers, CSMIA's Terminal Operations team remains on standby to provide all necessary support. There has been no impact on overall airport operations. At CSMIA, safety always remains our highest priority," the statement added.