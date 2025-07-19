Civil Defense Responds To Warehouse Fire In Industrial Area
Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Civil Defense has initiated response procedures to contain a fire that broke out in one of the warehouses located in the Industrial Area.
As a precautionary measure, the site was immediately evacuated to ensure the safety of all individuals in the vicinity.
Civil Defense teams are currently on-site working to bring the situation under control.
Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment