Civil Defense Responds To Warehouse Fire In Industrial Area

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Civil Defense has initiated response procedures to contain a fire that broke out in one of the warehouses located in the Industrial Area.

As a precautionary measure, the site was immediately evacuated to ensure the safety of all individuals in the vicinity.

Civil Defense teams are currently on-site working to bring the situation under control.

Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.