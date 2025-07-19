Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Civil Defense Responds To Warehouse Fire In Industrial Area

2025-07-19 08:02:13
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Civil Defense has initiated response procedures to contain a fire that broke out in one of the warehouses located in the Industrial Area.

As a precautionary measure, the site was immediately evacuated to ensure the safety of all individuals in the vicinity.

Civil Defense teams are currently on-site working to bring the situation under control.

Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

