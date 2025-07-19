403
Kuwait Flag Raised At AIIB HQ To Celebrate Country's Full Membership
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, July 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's flag has been hoisted at the headquarters of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in the Chinese capital of Beijing on Friday, proclaiming Kuwait a constituent member of the bank's board of governors.
An official ceremony on the occasion was held in the presence of AIIB President Jin Liqun and Kuwait Ambassador to China Jasem Al-Najem, according to a statement from Kuwait Embassy.
Speaking to KUNA, Al-Najem said the step is the culmination of efforts made for this goal.
Completing the procedures of this step was supported by the supreme political leadership due to the strategic importance of boosting sustainable development partnership, he added.
The ceremony witnessed Al-Najem's delivery of full membership as a step that shows Kuwait's commitment to backing development projects in Asia, mainly in infrastructure and energy fields in a way that enhances carbon-neutral lifestyle and combat climate change in the Gulf region.
Meanwhile, Liqun welcomed Kuwait's joining and referred to its expected role in proceeding with efforts of sustainable development, and supporting smart infrastructure projects and renewable energy.
The bank is an international coopetition platform based on reciprocal trust, he said, extolling active partnerships with GCC states.
He said that he looks forward to visiting Kuwait soon to meet with senior officials and discuss means of boosting collaboration.
He suggested enhancing coordination on holding official meetings to bolster Kuwait's role inside the bank and benefit from its experience in funding strategic schemes.
Established in 2014, the bank has 103 member states, and it supports sustainable infrastructure projects in a number of vital sectors, including energy, transport, communications, urban development and logistic services. (end)
