Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Gymnasts Arrive In Croatia For European Youth Olympic Festival

Azerbaijani Gymnasts Arrive In Croatia For European Youth Olympic Festival


2025-07-19 07:05:32
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani gymnasts have arrived in Osijek, Croatia to compete in the 18th European Youth Summer Olympic Festival (EYOF), Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Azerbaijan will be represented in artistic gymnastics by one male and three female athletes as part of the EYOF program.

In total, the Azerbaijani delegation will compete in 10 sports with 52 athletes (28 boys and 24 girls) participating in this year's festival.

Unlike previous editions, EYOF 2025 will be co-hosted by two countries - events will take place in Skopje and Kumanovo (North Macedonia) and Osijek (Croatia).

The opening ceremony is scheduled for July 20 at the Jane Sandanski Sports Center in Skopje.

It is also noted that other Azerbaijani athletes had already traveled to North Macedonia earlier this week.

MENAFN19072025000195011045ID1109821118

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search