Foreign Guests Arrive In Fuzuli For 3Rd Shusha Global Media Forum

MENAFN - AzerNews) Foreign participants arriving for the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum were welcomed in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district as their plane landed at Fuzuli International Airport,reports, citing Trend.

According to information, the forum-set to take place from July 19 to 21-will gather nearly 140 international guests from 52 countries. These include representatives from over 30 news agencies, 7 international organizations, nearly 80 media outlets, and various institutions related to the field.

This year's forum is themed "Digital Transformation: Enhancing the Sustainability of Information and Media in the Age of Artificial Intelligence", highlighting the growing importance of media resilience and innovation amid rapid technological change. The event serves as a key platform for global dialogue on digital media, AI, and press development in the modern era.