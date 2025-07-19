Foreign Guests Arrive In Fuzuli For 3Rd Shusha Global Media Forum
According to information, the forum-set to take place from July 19 to 21-will gather nearly 140 international guests from 52 countries. These include representatives from over 30 news agencies, 7 international organizations, nearly 80 media outlets, and various institutions related to the field.
This year's forum is themed "Digital Transformation: Enhancing the Sustainability of Information and Media in the Age of Artificial Intelligence", highlighting the growing importance of media resilience and innovation amid rapid technological change. The event serves as a key platform for global dialogue on digital media, AI, and press development in the modern era.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment