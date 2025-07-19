Ex-Indonesian trade official gets imprisoned over corruption scandal

A former Indonesian trade official has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison for his involvement in a corruption scandal tied to sugar imports during his time in office.On Friday, the Jakarta Corruption Court found Thomas Trikasih Lembong guilty of embezzlement related to import funds from his tenure as trade minister between 2015 and 2016. “The judge declares that the defendant, Thomas Trikasih Lembong, has been legally and convincingly proven guilty of committing a crime,” stated Chief Judge Dennie Arsan Fatrika while delivering the verdict.Along with the prison term, the 54-year-old was fined 750 million Indonesian rupiahs (approximately 45,750 U.S. dollars). If the fine is not paid, he faces an additional six months behind bars.Lembong was taken into custody last October in connection with the misappropriation of funds intended for raw sugar imports. Authorities estimated the scheme caused financial harm to the state totaling around 400 billion rupiahs (roughly 24.4 million U.S. dollars).

MENAFN19072025000045017281ID1109821056