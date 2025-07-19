403
AND Nabs 65 Drug Suspects In Nationwide Crackdown-PSD
Amman, July 19 (Petra) – The media spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said personnel from the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) carried out a series of security campaigns over a one-week period against drug dealers and individuals wanted for drug trafficking.
In a statement Saturday, the spokesperson said the drug crackdowns covered the capital Amman and the governorates of Zarqa and Irbid, and the Badia region.
The PSD said several busts were made in Amman's southern areas over several days, leading to the arrest of 23 wanted drug dealers.
A security campaign was also carried out in east of Amman during which 7 wanted drug dealers were nabbed, while another bust in the capital's central areas resulted in the arrest of 10 individuals.
In Irbid governorate, the AND also conducted several security campaigns, arresting 9 suspects, who were all drug dealers wanted for related cases.
6 wanted drug dealers were also arrested in a comprehensive crackdown in central Zarqa governorate.
Additionally, 10 wanted drug dealers were arrested in several security campaigns in the Central Badia region.
During these crackdowns, various quantities of narcotics intended for sale were seized, as well as a number of firearms and ammunition, as all arrested individuals were referred to the judiciary.
