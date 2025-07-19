403
Palestinian Authorities Urge Int'l Action To Stop Starvation Crisis In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, July 19 (KUNA) -- Palestinian authorities have issued urgent appeals to world leaders, calling for an immediate intervention to halt what it described as forced starvation being carried out by the Israeli occupation in Gaza.
In a statement on X, Vice President of the State of Palestine, Mr. Hussein Al Sheikh that the Palestinian authorities are calling for an immediate and serious international action to end the starvation campaign that is killing children in Gaza.
According to the official Palestinian news agency (WAFA), 25 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured on Saturday when the Israeli occupation forces opened fire on crowds waiting for aid near a relief center north of Rafah, in southern Gaza.
In a separate attack in Gaza's Al-Daraj neighborhood, WAFA reported that six people were killed and 16 others wounded after an Israeli drone strike targeted a tent sheltering displaced civilians.
Gaza's health authorities warned of an unprecedented influx of severely malnourished individuals of all ages arriving at emergency rooms, warning that hundreds could die as their bodies can no longer withstand the effects of prolonged starvation. (end)
