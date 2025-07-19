403
Netanyahu issues apology to Pope for bombing church
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to Pope Leo in a phone call following the Israeli tank shelling of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza, which killed three people—including the local priest—and injured ten others. The church was sheltering hundreds of displaced Palestinians, including children and disabled individuals, when it was struck on Thursday.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) described the attack as accidental and said the incident is under investigation. On Friday, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, and Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III were allowed rare access to Gaza to inspect the damaged church.
In his call, Netanyahu expressed sorrow over the “stray ammunition” incident and extended Israel’s condolences to the victims’ families. Pope Leo reiterated his demand for an immediate ceasefire and stressed the need to protect religious sites, worshippers, and civilians throughout Gaza and Israel.
The shelling comes amid Israel’s military campaign in Gaza that began in October 2023 after a deadly Hamas attack that left over 1,200 Israelis dead and many taken hostage. Since then, the IDF’s operations have resulted in nearly 57,800 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, prompting accusations of genocide against Israel.
Earlier in the conflict, Israel also bombed Gaza’s Church of Saint Porphyrius, killing at least 18 people. Another Christian site, the Gaza Baptist Church, was damaged during a strike on al-Ahli Arab Hospital, which Israel attributed to a misfired Palestinian rocket.
The Vatican has called the situation in Gaza “dramatic.” Meanwhile, in Washington, President Donald Trump expressed anger over the church attack and spoke with Netanyahu about the incident. Despite the apology, Israeli airstrikes resumed on Friday, killing at least 14 more Palestinians across Gaza.
