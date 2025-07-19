403
US brokers Israel-Syria ceasefire
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Syria’s interim leader Ahmad al-Sharaa have reportedly reached a US-backed ceasefire agreement following a series of Israeli airstrikes on the Defense Ministry in Damascus, aimed at protecting the Druze minority in southern Syria.
Tom Barrack, the US special envoy and ambassador to Türkiye, credited American diplomacy under President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for facilitating this “breakthrough.” In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Barrack called on Druze, Bedouins, Sunnis, and other minorities to lay down their arms and work together to forge a peaceful and unified Syrian identity. He noted that the ceasefire was supported by Türkiye and Jordan.
The announcement comes after a week marked by deadly clashes among Druze militias, Bedouin tribes, and Syrian government forces in Sweida province, alongside multiple Israeli strikes targeting key sites including the Defense Ministry in Damascus.
Since the fall of Bashar Assad’s government, Israel has increased its military activities beyond the Golan Heights to prevent hostile groups from establishing a foothold near its borders. Netanyahu outlined Israel’s two main conditions for Syria: demilitarization south of Damascus and protection of the Druze community. He accused the Damascus regime of violating these terms and ordered strong IDF responses, which led to the ceasefire and the retreat of Syrian forces.
Ahmad al-Sharaa, a former Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) commander who seized control of Damascus last year, has faced criticism for failing to stop attacks by unaffiliated Islamist groups on minority communities such as Alawites and Christians. Al-Sharaa defended the government’s presence in Sweida as necessary to quell violence and accused Israel of trying to divide Syria and create chaos. He also announced a new agreement with Druze factions.
Although the US had previously designated HTS and al-Sharaa as terrorists, Washington has shifted its stance, increasingly supporting the new Damascus leadership and easing sanctions on Syria. Last month, Barrack compared al-Sharaa’s rise from militant leader to head of state to George Washington’s leadership during the American Revolution.
