Honors Even Between Boca Juniors, Union

Buenos Aires: Boca Juniors drew with its guest Union 1-1, in the match that brought them together today in the second round of the Argentine Football League.



Union took the lead through Cristian Tarragona in the 68th minute, and Boca equalized through Lautaro Di Lollo in the 85th minute.



Union raised its score to four points in the lead, while Boca Juniors' score rose to two points in fifth place.