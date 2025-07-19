Amman Summer Festival 2025 Concludes Successful 8-Day Activities-GAM

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 19 (Petra) – The 17th edition of the Amman Summer Festival 2025 concluded activities on Friday evening at Al Hussein Park.Organized free of charge over 8 days by the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), the festival saw attendance of a large public audience.According to a GAM statement, the final evening featured popular folkloric performances, which were inspired by Jordanian heritage and presented by the Zaha Cultural Center band, adding a festive atmosphere.Meanwhile, the handicraft and heritage bazaars continued to welcome visitors, as part of a GAM initiative to support domestic products and enhance the participation of Jordanian productive families.Artists Nida'a Sharara' and Mahmoud Khayat shone on stage, performing a slew of patriotic and traditional songs that added an exciting atmosphere to the evening.In the children's venue, the play "The Children's Box" was presented, along with interactive games and various recreational activities, as gifts and prizes were distributed.The festival, which is held annually by the GAM, aims to stimulate tourism, add a tourist destination to Amman, provide a family-friendly atmosphere for citizens and visitors to Jordan.