Azerbaijan Set To Introduce New Coordinate System In Geodetic And Cartographic Work - Decree

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed a decree approving the transition to a new coordinate system in all types of geodesies, gravimetry, topography, cartography, and cadaster work carried out across Azerbaijan, regardless of their purpose, Trend reports.

The decree was signed to align the field of geodesy and cartography with the global geodetic network and to ensure a unified national coordinate system.

The World Geodetic System 1984 (WGS-84), based on the Universal Transverse Mercator (UTM) projection, will be adopted as the standard coordinate system for all geodetic, gravimetric, topographic, cartographic, and cadastral activities conducted within the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, regardless of their intended purpose.

The use of alternative coordinate systems will be permitted only for the completion of ongoing geodetic, gravimetric, topographic, cartographic, and cadastral projects that were initiated using those systems prior to this decision.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with addressing and resolving any issues arising from the implementation of this directive.