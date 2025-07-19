Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Aghdam's Newly Constructed Preschool Set To Serve Community Families

2025-07-19 05:06:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, July 19.​ The 160-seat preschool facility No. 1 in Aghdam is now fully prepared to begin operations, Sanam Mansimli, head of the Karabakh Regional Education Department, told Trend .

Mansimli noted that construction of the preschool building began last February.

“In February of this year, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the site to review the progress of the construction works.

The preschool is designed to ensure the comfort of young children while providing an optimal environment for early childhood education. The facility includes playrooms, sleeping areas, as well as music, dance, and sports halls, all equipped to support a high-quality learning and development process,” Mansimli said.

