Azerbaijani Aghdam's Newly Constructed Preschool Set To Serve Community Families
Mansimli noted that construction of the preschool building began last February.
“In February of this year, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the site to review the progress of the construction works.
The preschool is designed to ensure the comfort of young children while providing an optimal environment for early childhood education. The facility includes playrooms, sleeping areas, as well as music, dance, and sports halls, all equipped to support a high-quality learning and development process,” Mansimli said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment