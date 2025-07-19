Armenia And Azerbaijan Near Historic Peace Agreement, Says US President Trump

MENAFN - AzerNews) Armenia and Azerbaijan are on the verge of finalizing a historic peace agreement, according to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Azernews reports that speaking to reporters, Trump highlighted recent progress in negotiations between the two South Caucasus nations.

“Armenia, Azerbaijan - we've created something remarkable there. A peace agreement is now within reach,” he stated.

This development follows a high-level meeting held on July 10 in Abu Dhabi between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. According to diplomatic sources, the talks took place in a constructive atmosphere and marked a significant step toward regional stability.

During the meeting, the two leaders engaged in comprehensive discussions on key issues central to the peace process. These included the delimitation of borders, the opening and development of the Zangezur Corridor, and the framework for the peace treaty.

Both sides reportedly reached a mutual understanding on continuing negotiations through working groups and at higher diplomatic levels in the near future.

The progress marks one of the most serious efforts in years to resolve long-standing tensions between the two countries, following decades of conflict centered on the Garabaghregion.