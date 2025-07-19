403
Kuwait Marine Rescue Dept. Has Received 813 Calls For Help Since Jan. - Chief
By Hammad Al-Mutairi
KUWAIT, July 19 (KUNA) -- Colonel Bader Al-Kadam, Director of Kuwait Fire Force Marine Firefighting Department, has declared that the division has received, since January 1st, up to 813 calls for help due to boats' malfunction, fires and drowning cases.
In a statement to KUNA, Col. Al-Kadam said the marine rescue personnel have been responding to the distress calls with utmost seriousness before rapidly engaging, particularly in cases where human lives are at risk.
The marine rescue teams are professionally trained to respond to various emergency situations such as drowning, fires on ships or missing cases, Col. Al-Kadam said, noting that the squad is ready round the clock for intervention and saving lives.
The rescue teams employ speedboats and wireless communicaion equipment to deal with emergencies, he said, pointing out that the operations are coordinated with the coast guards and other concerned authorities via a joint operation room.
He has indicated that summer time is the peak busy time for the rescuers and advised sea goers to heed safety directions and guidelines at sea.
The rescue department was established in 1998. The personnel receive special training for action in volatile and risky conditions. (end)
