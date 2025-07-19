403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hungary states Brussels budget plan possibly to ruin EU
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has strongly condemned the European Union’s proposed seven-year budget for 2028–2034, claiming it is primarily designed to support Ukraine’s accession and could ultimately undermine the EU itself.
Speaking on Kossuth Radio on Friday, Orban described the draft Multiannual Financial Framework, recently unveiled by the European Commission, as disastrous. “This budget would destroy the European Union. I doubt it will even last a year,” he said, predicting that the Commission will either have to withdraw or significantly revise the plan to gain approval from member states.
Orban took issue with proposed cuts to key areas like agriculture, comparing the approach to a clumsy surgeon who causes more harm than good. He accused Brussels of sacrificing EU citizens' interests in favor of advancing geopolitical goals, particularly Ukraine's integration.
According to Orban, financial experts estimate that up to a quarter of the proposed funds could be funneled to Ukraine. He argued that Ukraine is far from ready for EU membership but is being portrayed by EU officials as essentially prepared for entry. He warned that once membership is granted, it will be politically irreversible, regardless of the consequences.
The European Commission has defended the €2 trillion ($2.33 trillion) budget, saying it promotes flexibility, streamlines bureaucracy, and enhances competitiveness. Orban, however, labeled it a “budget of hopelessness,” claiming it reflects a union that’s not aiming for progress but merely trying to prevent collapse.
Speaking on Kossuth Radio on Friday, Orban described the draft Multiannual Financial Framework, recently unveiled by the European Commission, as disastrous. “This budget would destroy the European Union. I doubt it will even last a year,” he said, predicting that the Commission will either have to withdraw or significantly revise the plan to gain approval from member states.
Orban took issue with proposed cuts to key areas like agriculture, comparing the approach to a clumsy surgeon who causes more harm than good. He accused Brussels of sacrificing EU citizens' interests in favor of advancing geopolitical goals, particularly Ukraine's integration.
According to Orban, financial experts estimate that up to a quarter of the proposed funds could be funneled to Ukraine. He argued that Ukraine is far from ready for EU membership but is being portrayed by EU officials as essentially prepared for entry. He warned that once membership is granted, it will be politically irreversible, regardless of the consequences.
The European Commission has defended the €2 trillion ($2.33 trillion) budget, saying it promotes flexibility, streamlines bureaucracy, and enhances competitiveness. Orban, however, labeled it a “budget of hopelessness,” claiming it reflects a union that’s not aiming for progress but merely trying to prevent collapse.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment