Gaza Genocide: Israeli Forces Shoot Over Twenty Palestinians Seeking Food
(MENAFN) At least 25 Palestinians lost their lives and over 70 others were injured on Saturday after Israeli forces opened fire on a crowd of civilians in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, medical sources reported.
According to a Palestinian news agency, the victims had gathered near a food aid distribution center connected to an American-Israeli company, as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens by the day.
The Israeli military opened fire on the crowd with live ammunition, causing numerous casualties, the news agency reported.
Recent UN statistics show that nearly 900 Palestinians have died in similar circumstances while seeking food and aid at locations largely managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), an American organization with ties to Israel. The GHF began operating in Gaza in late May, circumventing traditional UN and NGO channels.
Despite mounting international pressure for a ceasefire, Israel has refused to halt its aggressive military campaign in Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023. The ongoing offensive has claimed nearly 59,000 lives, with the vast majority being women and children. The unrelenting airstrikes have decimated Gaza’s infrastructure, leading to widespread food shortages and a surge in disease.
In a significant legal development, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the Gaza Strip.
