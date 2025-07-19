403
White House clarifies Trump’s swollen ankles, bruised hand
(MENAFN) The White House has released a medical memo clarifying concerns about President Donald Trump’s physical appearance, specifically swelling in his ankles and bruising on his hand. Dr. Sean P. Barbabella, Trump’s physician, stated Thursday that the 79-year-old president has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common and non-serious condition among older adults.
The condition occurs when leg veins struggle to return blood to the heart due to weakened one-way valves. It often leads to swelling in the lower limbs, particularly for individuals who spend long hours standing. Dr. Barbabella emphasized that Trump shows no signs of more severe vascular issues, such as deep vein thrombosis.
As for the dark marks on Trump’s right hand, the doctor attributed them to repeated soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking, made worse by his preventive use of aspirin. These bruises have been visible since at least October and had sparked speculation that Trump might be undergoing intravenous treatments—rumors that his team has consistently denied.
The president’s health has drawn increased scrutiny amid broader concerns about aging leadership in U.S. politics. Critics argue that the nation has become a “gerontocracy,” with many top officials well past retirement age.
This comes after President Joe Biden, another elderly leader, withdrew from the 2024 race following widespread concern over his cognitive fitness and a widely criticized debate performance against Trump.
