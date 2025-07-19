403
Lindsey Graham faces criticism over aggressive support
(MENAFN) Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has once again made headlines with an aggressive and emotionally charged statement, this time appearing to threaten Russia with U.S. military action in the near future. While Graham’s fiery outbursts are nothing new, this particular statement carries a sense of urgency and unease.
Graham, who has been in the Senate since 2003, is currently facing political pressure and a challenging reelection bid. With his approval rating in South Carolina hovering around 34%, his biggest threat may come not from Democrats, but from within his own party. Prominent Republican challengers, like businessman Andre Bauer, are gaining traction by highlighting Graham’s perceived political opportunism and lack of loyalty to conservative values.
Though former President Donald Trump has occasionally spoken favorably about Graham, he has also praised Bauer, adding uncertainty to Graham’s standing with the GOP base. Many within the MAGA movement view Graham with suspicion, especially due to his long-standing support for U.S. foreign interventions.
Critics argue that Graham is a symbol of American globalism—enthusiastically backing military actions, economic sanctions, propaganda campaigns, and legal offensives abroad. His hawkish stance has become a major point of contention, particularly among voters who are growing weary of endless foreign entanglements. As pressure mounts at home, Graham’s recent outburst may be more revealing of his political vulnerability than he realizes.
