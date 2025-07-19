Russia has denied recent claims from Western media suggesting that North Korea shut down its newly opened Wonsan-Kalma beach resort to foreign visitors following a visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.Reports indicated that North Korean tourism officials stated the resort was “temporarily not receiving foreign guests,” with some sources implying a direct connection between this suspension and Lavrov’s diplomatic trip. However, the Russian Foreign Ministry responded by clarifying that the closure was unrelated to the visit and instead stemmed from longstanding COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Pyongyang since early 2020. The ministry also emphasized that “an exception has been made for tourists from the Russian Federation, who have been visiting the country since early 2024.”“US media outlets affiliated with American intelligence services have spread disinformation,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a press briefing. She characterized the reports as “classic lies” and “a crude fake,” asserting that they were motivated by “nothing more than the spite” of U.S. military and political circles frustrated by the failure of their pressure tactics on North Korea.Lavrov was reportedly the first prominent international figure to tour the beach resort after it officially began accepting guests earlier in the month. Zakharova, who joined Lavrov during the visit, also shared images from their time at the resort on her Telegram account.

