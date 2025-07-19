403
U.S., Japan, South Korea Reaffirm Trilateral Alliance
(MENAFN) On Friday, senior officials from the United States, Japan, and South Korea gathered in Tokyo, reaffirming their trilateral partnership that has grown under the leadership of former US President Joe Biden.
The meeting saw Japan’s Vice Foreign Minister Funakoshi Takehiro, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, and South Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoonjoo in attendance, according to a joint statement issued in Tokyo.
The statement emphasized that, "in light of the increasingly severe strategic environment that the three countries face," the three sides affirmed that the strategic coordination of US alliances with Tokyo and Seoul "are the foundation for effective trilateral cooperation."
The three nations also expressed "serious concerns" regarding North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, urging for the country’s "complete denuclearization."
Furthermore, the statement confirmed that the three countries "reaffirmed that they would work closely together in addressing issues such as the advancement of Russia-North Korea military cooperation."
The officials touched upon regional security concerns, including tensions in the East China Sea and South China Sea, stating that "any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion is unacceptable." They also stressed the "importance of peace and stability" across the Taiwan Strait.
The group also addressed economic security, focusing on enhancing the resilience of global supply chains, particularly for critical minerals.
