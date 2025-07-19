403
Media reports prosecutor on Epstein, Diddy cases dismissed
(MENAFN) Federal prosecutor Maurene Comey, who played key roles in the investigations of Jeffrey Epstein and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, has been dismissed by the U.S. Department of Justice, according to multiple media outlets including Politico, The New York Times, and the Associated Press.
Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, was reportedly let go without an official explanation. Attempts by various news organizations to obtain statements from Comey, the DOJ, or the U.S. Attorney’s Office were unsuccessful. A source told CNN that her position had become "untenable" due to her father’s history of public criticism against former President Donald Trump, who fired James Comey in 2017 during the Russia probe.
James Comey is currently under investigation for allegedly providing false testimony to Congress. In May, he was questioned over a social media post showing seashells spelling out “86 47,” which some interpreted as a veiled threat against Trump, the 47th president. Comey denied any such intent.
Maurene Comey was a lead prosecutor in the high-profile Epstein case. Following his 2019 arrest on sex trafficking charges, Epstein was found dead in his jail cell. Although officially ruled a suicide, suspicions of foul play have persisted due to the powerful individuals rumored to be connected to the case. Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
The timing of Comey’s dismissal comes as skepticism grows around a recent DOJ/FBI report claiming no client list exists from the Epstein investigation. Trump previously asserted that such a list did exist and has recently criticized those still demanding it, calling them “stupid people” and accusing them of doing “Democrat work.”
