Trump cautions over 150 countries of new tariffs
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has announced intentions to notify more than 150 countries that they may soon face new import tariffs of 10% to 15%, as part of a broader overhaul of U.S. trade policy aimed at protecting American industries.
Since returning to office in January, Trump has implemented sweeping tariff measures, including the April 2 “Liberation Day” package, which placed a 10% tariff on nearly all imports. Additional levies targeted steel, aluminum, vehicles, and goods from major trading partners like China, Canada, Mexico, and the EU — pushing overall U.S. tariffs to levels not seen in decades.
Speaking at the White House on Wednesday, Trump said these new notices would inform more than 150 countries about the tariff rates they would soon face. He emphasized that most of the targeted nations are “not big” trading partners and suggested the tariffs would be applied uniformly.
In a later interview with Real America’s Voice, Trump estimated the tariffs would likely fall in the 10% to 15% range, although no final decision has been confirmed.
This move follows a wave of tariff threats in recent weeks, with Trump warning that new duties could take effect on August 1 unless trade deals are renegotiated. The administration reportedly extended an earlier July 9 deadline by three weeks, giving trade partners additional time to respond.
Economic indicators suggest that U.S. industrial activity has slowed under the new trade policies. The Institute for Supply Management has reported ongoing manufacturing weakness and supply chain disruptions. Businesses are struggling to absorb higher input costs without passing them on to consumers, while market analysts note that previous tariff threats were often softened to avoid financial instability. Internal concerns from the Treasury and Commerce departments reportedly highlight the risk of further market volatility if aggressive tariffs continue.
