Industry 4.0 Should Be Adopted In Cpses For Global Competitiveness: Govt

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Industry 4.0 is being considered for future incorporation into the Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) MoU assessment framework, and that early adoption will be key to enhancing global competitiveness, the government has said.

In a strategic step towards fostering innovation and smart manufacturing, the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), Ministry of Finance, organised a workshop on Industry 4.0 here, which brought together experts, policymakers, and leadership of CPSEs to discuss strategies for adoption and scaling up of Industry 4.0 technologies across sectors like Energy, Power, Construction, Infrastructure, Telecom and Services.

K. Moses Chalai, Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, emphasised the importance of embracing the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) as a national mission.

In his address, Chalai underscored the need for a“Whole-of-CPSEs” (WoC) approach - on the lines of the“Whole-of-Government” framework - urging all CPSEs to collaborate in integrating 4IR enablers such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Digital Twins, 3D Printing, and 5G-enabled smart infrastructure into their operations.

As part of expert presentations at the workshop, A. Anand, a deployment expert, shared rich experience in applications and field deployment of Digital Designing, Reverse Engineering, and 3D Printing across industry verticals, drawing from India's first 5G Labs and 3D Printing Centres of Excellence.

Dr. Prabhjot Singh Sugga, Associate Professor at SPA, highlighted the transformative potential of Digital Twin platforms in infrastructure, plant management, and disaster resilience and Vidushi Chaturvedi, an AI expert, spoke on leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for predictive analytics, resource optimisation, and intelligent decision-making.

The DPE reiterated its commitment to support CPSEs in leveraging Industry 4.0 for operational excellence and sustainable development.

The workshop marks a significant step toward realising this vision through collective efforts and strategic implementation across the CPSE ecosystem, according to the government.

