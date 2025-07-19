Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Landmine Injures Volunteers Delivering Aid In Kherson Region

2025-07-19 03:06:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Last night in Veletenske, three volunteers were injured after their vehicle struck a Russian landmine,” the statement reads.

The men, aged 30, 32, and 57, sustained blast-related injuries and concussions.

Medical professionals have assessed their condition as mild, and they have been prescribed outpatient treatment.

Read also: Russian drones attack Shostka , civilian infrastructure, homes damaged

Earlier, it was reported that on July 18, one person was killed and 12 others wounded in Kherson region due to Russian aggression.

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine

