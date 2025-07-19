Russian Landmine Injures Volunteers Delivering Aid In Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Last night in Veletenske, three volunteers were injured after their vehicle struck a Russian landmine,” the statement reads.

The men, aged 30, 32, and 57, sustained blast-related injuries and concussions.

Medical professionals have assessed their condition as mild, and they have been prescribed outpatient treatment.

Russian drones attack, civilian infrastructure, homes damaged

Earlier, it was reported that on July 18, one person was killed and 12 others wounded in Kherson region due to Russian aggression.

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine