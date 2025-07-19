President Of Turkmenistan Approves Plans To Modernize Aircraft And Fertilizer Plants
The decisions were made during a government meeting held on Friday, where Deputy Prime Ministers presented development strategies for the sectors under their supervision.
Deputy Prime Minister Mammetkhan Chakiyev, overseeing transport and communications, submitted a plan to modernize Turkmenistan Airlines (“Turkmenhovayollary”). The initiative is designed to enhance passenger comfort, improve flight safety, and raise the international competitiveness of the national carrier.
In parallel, Deputy Prime Minister Baymyrat Annamammedov, responsible for the industrial sector, announced on proposed upgrades to domestic mineral fertilizer plants. These measures aim to expand production for both domestic consumption and export.
President Berdimuhamedov emphasized the strategic importance of continuously upgrading industrial infrastructure to meet international standards. He noted that these reforms are intended to boost efficiency, reduce operational costs, and unlock new export opportunities, ultimately contributing to the country's long-term economic growth.
