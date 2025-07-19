Heavy Rain To Lash Telangana, Andhra Pradesh For 3 More Days: IMD Alert

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Heavy rains have begun in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, intensifying into downpours. Residents in various districts, including Hyderabad, are advised to stay home this weekend.

Heavy rains are lashing Telugu states. After days of praying for rain, it's now pouring relentlessly. For the past two days, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been inundated. The Meteorological Department warns of three more days of downpours.

People in districts likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall are advised to be cautious. Both state governments are on high alert, deploying disaster management teams. Precautionary measures are being taken in areas around overflowing rivers and streams.

People are advised to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary due to the heavy downpours. It's a weekend (Saturday), so IT, multinational, and corporate employees in cities like Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam have a holiday.

Some schools are also closed today. Everyone is advised to stay home and be safe. Yesterday, Hyderabad witnessed torrential rain, and similar conditions are expected today. Parents are hesitant to send their children to school and are requesting school closures due to the rain. However, the government hasn't made any decision yet.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, GHMC, and Hydra commissioners have instructed officials to be vigilant and take precautions to prevent accidents.

Disaster management, NDRF, SDRF, and Hydra personnel have been deployed. The Meteorological Department and the government are urging people to stay indoors during the rain.

Heavy rains are lashing Telugu states due to active monsoon and a depression in the Bay of Bengal. The Hyderabad Meteorological Center predicts four more days of rain in Telangana, especially in Hyderabad.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Rangareddy, Medchal, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, and Bhuvanagiri districts on Saturday and Sunday (July 19 and 20). Heavy rain is also predicted for Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagar Kurnool, and Suryapet districts, with a yellow alert issued. Heavy rains are expected to continue on Monday (July 21).

Heavy rains are also lashing Andhra Pradesh, and the Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next three days. Heavy rainfall is expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Guntur, NTR, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, and Nellore districts today. Heavy rains are also expected in Rayalaseema districts, and people are advised to be cautious.